Rachel Maddow Names What 'That Rattles My Molars The Most' About William Barr

And how do we get our legal system back when these guys are done with it? How do we get those cases back if they’re improperly kiboshed? Because what we’re living through as of this week is not a threat to the rule of law in the United States of America, we are emerging into a reality where we recognize that we have a lack of the rule of law. It is broken, the rule of law is no longer in effect when it comes to criminal cases that have anything to do with the president or his perceived interests.