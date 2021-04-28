Rachel Maddow on Tuesday examined how Republicans have not “found their feet yet, to say the least, in terms of criticizing let alone meaningfully opposing” President Joe Biden.

Instead of holding Biden’s administration to account, the MSNBC anchor showed how conservative media and elected GOP officials have turned to pushing “weird, made up, cocakameny stuff.”

“It’s weird but it’s significant that Republicans over and over and over again over the last 98 days have just incessantly gone for these made-up sidebar crises and controversies, one after another, that aren’t real things and certainly aren’t things the Biden admin is doing,” said Maddow.

“I mean, there are other things to talk about if you are in opposition right?” asked Maddow. “If you are the Biden White House, that’s probably a good sign that the opposition party really doesn’t know what to say about you and does not know what to say about the substance of what you are doing.”

