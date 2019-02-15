MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday played a prank on viewers when she previewed a montage of lawmakers criticizing President Donald Trump’s reported plan to declare a national emergency to finance his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” said “just the threat” of the declaration “has led, as you might expect, to, frankly, rabidly partisan immediate attacks from all these far-left Democrats and liberals.”

She then aired a supercut of lawmakers blasting the idea, before delivering the zinger:

“Those are not wackadoo liberals and Democrats. Those are all Republican U.S. senators.”

Maddow noted how “lots of Republican senators, including conservative Republican senators, were willing to go on the record” to say the emergency declaration “would be a terrible idea” and “an unconstitutional idea and one they might very well fight him on.”

“So what are those Republican senators going to say about it now?” she added.