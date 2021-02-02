Rachel Maddow ripped the catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic by former President Donald Trump’s administration when she named the one thing it was actually efficient at.

In a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Tuesday, Maddow recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres attempting to book an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in the early days of the public health crisis last year.

Fauci, who is now the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, agreed.

But then “the word came down from on high” from the White House that he was blocked from appearing, said Maddow.

“He was going on even with other people on MSNBC but for some reason I was blackballed specifically by the White House, which was very frustrating … but was also like a weird form of flattery,” she explained. “You guys can’t do anything —we don’t have testing, the president says you should inject bleach, you have all these crazy people, the one thing that you can do is make sure that Dr. Fauci can’t go on Maddow.”

“How can this be the one thing that you are incredibly efficient at when we need to be doing so much?” she asked. “The only thing you were good at was keeping him away from me.”

Watch the video here: