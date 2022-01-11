Rachel Maddow: Trump's Lawyers Met With Georgia Prosecutors About Fraud Probe

Donald Trump’s attorneys have met in person with Georgia prosecutors who are considering possible criminal charges against the former president for calling the state’s top election official and demanding he “find” more votes, Rachel Maddow reported on her program Monday.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump added.

Raffensperger released the recording to the press after Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that the secretary of state “didn’t have a clue” about election issues.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told The Associated Press that she could announce a decision on charges as soon as the first half of the year. She’s even considering asking for a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid the probe.

Advertisement

The investigation is also focused on a November 2020 call to Raffensperger from Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) about the election, and other incidents, Willis said.

“We’re going to just get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient [in] this quest for justice,” she said.

Trump’s efforts concerning the Georgia vote may have violated a number of laws, including state statutes against conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and “intentional interference” with the performance of election duties, which are all subject to fines and imprisonment.