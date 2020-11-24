Four Seasons, Part II? Maddow Finds Something Weird In Next Big Giuliani Event

President Donald Trump’s legal team on Tuesday announced a state Senate hearing on election issues in Pennsylvania featuring former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is an attorney for the president.

But MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow found the event ― like so much else involving the Trump legal effort ― isn’t quite what it appears to be.

“Oooh! A legislative hearing in Pennsylvania!” she said with mock excitement, before turning to the fine print:

“Do you remember when the Trump folks had their big press conference in Philadelphia and the president said it was at the Four Seasons, but it turned out it was actually in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Landscaping company out by the crematorium and the porn store? Well, same kinda thing here.”

The hearing, she noted, is not in the state Senate or even in Pennsylvania’s capital city of Harrisburg but rather a GOP-only event at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg.

“Unless perhaps it’s Wyndham Total Landscaping,” she cracked.

There, she said Republicans will hear a presentation from Giuliani.

“They’re calling this like ‘the Pennsylvania Legislature’s investigating the election,’” she said. “No, people are going to go eat rolled-up sandwiches on a catering plate while they listen to Rudy Giuliani say the things that he said on Lou Dobbs.”

Maddow said Trump’s post-election efforts are just turning into a big grift to make money off his gullible supporters:

After Maddow’s segment aired, it was reported that Trump would also be attending the event.

The Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg gets 3.5 stars on Yelp. Visitors praise the comfy beds, but complain about the overpriced breakfast, which many agree is the kind of buffet option often served for free at other chains.