Rachel Maddow Says Trump’s ‘Chaotic’ Testimony Reflects A Sinister Legal Strategy

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Donald Trump’s “chaotic, rambling, non sequitur, out of control, insulting” testimony on Monday may not help with his case, “but it does make a mockery of the legal system.”

On the witness stand, the former president repeatedly clashed with the judge overseeing his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, criticizing the case as a “witch hunt” and the prosecutor leading it as a “political hack.” At one point, Judge Arthur Engoron reprimanded Trump, saying, “This is not a political rally.”

Advertisement

Maddow said Trump’s behavior was an attempt to “denigrate and discredit and delegitimize not just this case against him and his company, but the whole legal system.”

“It makes sense, right?” the MSNBC host said. “When your legal troubles include a couple of huge civil cases and 91 felony criminal counts against you, one way to fight that is to fight each” case on its substance.

“The easier path, though, the more efficient path, is just to run against the legal system,” she continued. “To tell your followers that the American legal system, the American system of justice and law enforcement and the judiciary and the court — it’s all illegitimate.”

Trump faces four criminal indictments tied to his handling of classified documents, his attempted coup, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and a 2016 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Advertisement

The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accuses him of inflating his wealth and property values to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers.

Engoron already found him liable for fraud in a pre-trial ruling.