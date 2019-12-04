Don’t have the time to read the House Intelligence Committee’s detailed report on the Ukraine scandal that prompted the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump?

Don’t worry. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has your back.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Tuesday boiled the 300-page document down to just 78 words by using “an old cramming for the test trick that I swear I never actually used in school, which is to just look at the headings.”

“It’s magic,” said Maddow. “It’s like the children’s book version of a president crime-ing his way to being impeached.”

“In 78 words is exactly what happened and which is why this president is on his way to being impeached, 78 words that even have like a plot twist and a denouement,” she added.

Check out the clip above.