Rachel Matthews Of 'Frozen 2' Gives Precise Timeline Of Her Coronavirus Illness

“Frozen 2” actor Rachel Matthews announced Monday she is now among the more than 185,000 people who have been sickened by the coronavirus.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story.

Matthews, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in the hit Disney sequel, said she would remain quarantined “until told to do otherwise.”

While she’s treating herself, the actor provided a public service as well. She logged a timeline of her symptoms, noting that the virus does not take the same course with everyone.

By the seventh day, she reported she was feeling more like herself but remained short of breath and fatigued.

Instagram timeline

The actor, who also appeared in episodes of Hulu’s “Looking for Alaska,” said the COVID-19 test was “INSANELY hard to come by,” but she managed to secure one because she had been exposed to a confirmed case and was exhibiting symptoms.

AP Rachel Matthews provided the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen 2."

Matthews, who joins entertainment figures including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko among the infected, urged citizens to be mindful as the world hunkers down to slow the virus, which has killed more than 7,000 globally.

Here are her other Instagram story posts on the subject:

Instagram

Instagram