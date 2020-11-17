“I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

On Being A Mom Amid COVID-19

“I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2. So that’s what I do ... all the time. He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days, sure, but I mean, I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

On Pandemic Parenting Woes

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a lot of quality time but ... it’s something that you’ll never get to do quite like this again. It’s such extraordinary circumstances and, you know, we’re just making the best of it. And I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, don’t worry about your kids because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize. Don’t worry, you know, the time they’re getting and they’re learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just, you know, relax. It’ll be OK.”

On Protecting Her Son’s Privacy