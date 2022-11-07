Justice Dept. Watchdog Reportedly Probing Mass. US Attorney Rachel Rollins

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, May 24, 2022, in Boston. The Justice Department’s inspector general has launched a sweeping ethics investigation into Rollins, prompted by her appearance at a political fundraiser last summer, two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) via Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned.

An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog targeting one of the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys — political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials — is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.

