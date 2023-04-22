What's Hot

Rachel Weisz Is Adorably Clueless About 'Star Wars'

The actor revealed to Stephen Colbert that she knows almost nothing about the franchise, though husband Daniel Craig and her daughter are big fans.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

If you go to Rachel Weisz for information on “Star Wars,” you’re looking in Alderaan places.

Weisz told Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “Late Show” that her husband, fellow actor Daniel Craig, and their 4-year-old have been “bonding” over a shared love of “Star Wars” movies. But Weisz is lukewarm on them.

When Colbert asked if she had actually ever seen “Star Wars,” the British American actor smiled guiltily and replied, “Umm.”

Rachel Weisz talks with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."
Rachel Weisz talks with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Her daughter, on the other hand, is “obsessed” with the series, she said. And Craig is such a fan that he requested a cameo in 2015′s “The Force Awakens,” appearing briefly as a stormtrooper.

Weisz clarified that she had “probably” seen a “Star Wars” movie as a kid, but that she’s “not that deep” into the franchise.

That may have been a bit of an understatement.

“What is the thing they’re trying to destroy, in the movie?” Colbert asked, before instructing the audience, “Don’t tell her.”

Weisz and Colbert laugh during their conversation on "The Late Show."
Weisz and Colbert laugh during their conversation on "The Late Show."
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“Umm, Darth Vader?” Weisz replied, stifling a laugh.

Colbert seemed floored by her lack of familiarity with the films, cracking at one point, “This is the part of the movie where we find out you’re the alien.”

Weisz responded to the idea she might be an extraterrestrial with a comparison to a different science fiction series.

“Oh, it’s like ‘Mork & Mindy’!” she replied.

Watch the full interview below:

