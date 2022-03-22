'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Has A Date With Oscar After All

Looks like “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler will be attending the Academy Awards on Sunday after all.
Zegler, whose Instagram confession that she was not invited to the Oscars went viral over the weekend, was asked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday to be a presenter at the ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Zegler, star of one of the year’s most-nominated films, didn’t immediately say whether she accepted the invitation. It would require her to fly to Los Angeles from London, where she is currently making a film.
Her admission that she wasn’t invited to the Oscars shocked many people on social media, especially because non-actors like Tony Hawk and Shaun White are presenters at the ceremony.
Zegler confessed the snub after a fan asked what she’d be wearing to the ceremony.
“I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she replied.
Zegler, 20, wasn’t nominated for playing the lead role Maria in the Steven Spielberg-directed musical, but it’s common for cast members of prominent contenders to be guests, even if they weren’t personally nominated.
Many people on social media blamed the academy for the slight. Ticket distribution, however, “rests on the shoulders of the studios,” which, in “West Side Story’s” case, is Disney, Deadline reported.