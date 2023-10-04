Rachel Zegler Is Not Amused By Podcaster’s ‘Entitled’ Joke About A Taylor Swift Sex Tape

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ah yes, a sports bro podcast is certainly only interested in viewing a sex tape as evidence.

Actor Rachel Zegler called out Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast for its “entitled” assertion that Taylor Swift should prove that her rumored relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce is real via a homemade porn video.

“The way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” the “Snow White” star said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

And boy, does Zegler have a point.

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

On Monday, the podcast’s host Dan “Big Cat” Katz tweeted a clip from a recent episode in which he speculates about the validity of “Traylor.”

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine,’” Katz said before crudely adding: “I don’t buy it until I see some dick in vagina.”

And Katz wouldn’t drop his demands. When his co-hosts tried to change the conversation to speculate about whether or not Swift was pregnant, Katz remained laser-focused.

“I want P in V, I want to see insertion,” Katz said. He also went on to say he’d also accept “P and A,” “P and M,” or “H on P” (he clarified that one meant a “handjob”).

Rachel Zegler and Taylor Swift. Mike Marsland via Getty Images/Taylor Hill via Getty Images

After Katz demanded that Swift give him a “Lauren Bobbitt” — meaning the explicit footage of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and not footage of Lorena Bobbitt’s 1993 crime — he said he would remain unconvinced of Swift and Kelce’s relationship without this kind of proof.

“I think Taylor Swift is using the NFL to make her star bigger,” Katz concluded.

His last statement echoes the sentiment of many NFL fans who are annoyed at the attention Swift has received for attending the last two Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce.

I had never even heard of Travis Kelce until he started dating Taylor Swift but I’m sure you bros are right and she’s just doing this to boost her popularity. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 2, 2023

Yet, much like Katz’s need to elaborate on the sex acts he’d like to see Swift perform, Zegler wasn’t quite done with her thoughts on why his remarks are emblematic of a bigger issue.

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man. that goes for a lot of different scenarios,” Zegler wrote in a follow-up post. “we do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. and it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks.”

leave taylor swift alone! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

After publishing these posts, Zegler seemingly received a good amount of pushback in the form of the classic dismissive excuse of “it’s just a joke.”

So she called that out as well.

“Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences,’” the actor pointed out. “we’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life!”

