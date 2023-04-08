What's Hot

China Health Officials Lash Out At WHO, Defend Search For Source Of COVID-19

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Texas Judge Halts FDA Approval For Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Tennessee Becomes New Front In Battle For American Democracy

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Justice Department Files Immediate Appeal To Abortion Pill Ruling

‘Babe’ Actor James Cromwell Rescues Baby Pig From Slaughter, Names It In Movie’s Honor

‘Barbie’ Movie Sparks Meme That Exposes Men Who Are Unworthy Of Their Female Partners

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Expelled Tennessee House Dem Could Be Reinstated Almost Immediately

Trees Fall Near Spectators During Masters Tournament; No Injuries Reported

U.S. NewsTexas Greg AbbottGeorge Floyd protests

Texas Gov. Seeks To Pardon Army Sergeant Convicted Of Murder

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester.
AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

Abbott tweeted that because the state constitution limits him to a pardon only on a recommendation by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles he is asking the board to recommend a pardon and to expedite his request in order to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.

“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.

Perry was convicted Friday by a Travis County jury of fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a protest in Austin. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said.

A phone call to District Attorney José Garza’s office on Saturday was not answered.

Perry’s attorneys argued that the shooting was self-defense as Foster approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver and witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry.

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry. Jury selection began Monday, March 27, 2023, in the trial of Perry, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Austin in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry. Jury selection began Monday, March 27, 2023, in the trial of Perry, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Austin in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
via Associated Press

Perry, who was charged in 2021, was stationed at Ft. Hood about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin in July 2020 when he was working for a ride-sharing company and turned onto a street and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin.

In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters begin screaming and scattering.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin and beyond had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Related

Texas Greg AbbottGeorge Floyd protests
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community