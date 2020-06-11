Racism Is A Mental Health Crisis. Here's How To Fight It.

Exhaustion. If one word has echoed around our social media feeds these past few weeks, it’s this one. Black people are tired: tired of justifying how we feel, as if 400 years of oppression were not enough to explain it; tired of showing we are human beings with emotions; and tired of proving how valuable our lives are. And this exhaustion goes beyond mere fatigue. It’s a mental health issue.

Black Lives Matter has opened unhealed intergenerational wounds from centuries of trauma, oppression, anger and humiliation. This has been very much evident in the protests that have spread across the country and the world since the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, in what has become the biggest civil rights movement in history.

Racism is a disease that can kill a human being, directly, as we have seen in these horrific cases of police brutality, or indirectly, in its lifelong impact on our physical and mental health. The rage we’re seeing now has been burning for a long time – anger at why systemic racism continues to the present day.

Barack Obama recently joined civil rights icon John Lewis and lawyer Bryan Stevenson to address mental well-being during a pandemic of racism. The former U.S. president said of the Black community: “We inherited extraordinary strengths, but we have also inherited trauma.”

So, how do we protect Black minds as we strive to protect Black lives?

Mental Health And Prejudice

It’s important to understand how white supremacy has fundamentally harmed Black people’s psyche. Black people face racial prejudice no matter where in the world they are. As a Black person, hypervigilance is always on your mind –a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder that goes largely undiagnosed in Black people due to failures in mental health services.

Black people are more likely to experience severe mental health issues than any other race. This is a global issue: Black people in the UK are also more likely to receive Community Treatment Orders ― a legal order that requires a person to accept mental health treatment, including taking medication and therapy.

“Racial disparity in the use of the act is an ongoing injustice,” says Vicky Nash, head of policy and campaigns at Mind in the UK.

At the same time, Black and minority therapists are underrepresented in mental health services and research has shown that if a Black person’s experience does not resonate with a white therapist, it can often lead to misdiagnosis.

Longstanding inequalities have a weathering effect on well-being and mental health, which is toxic to the body’s stress response system, spiking up further health issues. Black women are more likely to experience chronic mental health issues like anxiety and trauma.

Conditions such as diabetes and high-blood pressure are more prevalent in Black communities than any other race group and Black people are also dying disproportionately during the COVID-19 crisis.

All these factors explain the vicious cycle a Black person can be stuck in: traumatized by racism, but facing mental health stigma; impacted by social and economic inequalities, but also by implicit biases in healthcare and justice.

Racism As A Daily Reality

As a Danish-British woman of Somali origin, and also Muslim, I’ve never felt like I belonged anywhere. Being a woman is difficult enough without also being a Black woman and a Muslim woman.

I feel like I’ve always had to prove my worth in white spaces, fighting micro-aggressions like “you’re so articulate,” which sounds like a compliment but is actually backhanded. Are Black people not articulate?

I’ve also suffered and continue to suffer from the “superwoman syndrome” ― not realizing this persona is a means of survival linked to a wider socio-historical context in which Black women could never display signs of weakness. This has contributed to my stress and anxiety levels, trying to be as “perfect” as possible just to prove that I am worthy ― a narrative that I need to dismantle.

Being a Black person is often described as being in “fight or flight” mode, and honestly, that is the best way to explain it. Nor am I alone in how I feel. I have been collecting the voices of Black people across the UK, Europe and the U.S., asking them how racism has affected their mental health and well-being.

“I’m tired and drained, constantly having to provide for myself in an industry and in a company among very few Black people and a sea of white faces,” says one 25-year-old PR executive from London. “It’s tiring to put up a front everyday and dismiss micro-aggressive comments, to always be smiling and just get on with it during a fight for freedom. No one understands, they don’t understand.”

Racism in the workplace ranges from the discreet to the blatant, a 24-year-old woman who works in marketing told me. “The looks, the stares, the judgement and the questions alienate you from your inner being. I found myself constantly adapting my language and behavior to fit in with a group of people that wouldn’t look twice at me outside of work,” she says.

“Being told that my natural hairstyle resembled someone that had ‘put their hand in a plug socket’ or seeing my non-Black friends enter high paying jobs right after graduation, while I struggled, jobless, for six months was just the beginning,” she continues. “Despite being told that ‘by applying yourself at school and university you would achieve,’ being a young, Black, queer woman entails transgressing barriers that the average white woman would never have to consider.”

A 32-year-old teacher from New York summed it up: “I constantly have to fight and feeling like you’re not heard is exhausting… it tricks you into thinking you don’t matter. We are more valuable than they treat us.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Addressing Racism Requires Self-Care

Fighting racism is not an overnight job. While we are collectively engrossed in the fight against injustice, it’s important to not forget about your own personal well-being while supporting the cause. Look after yourself first. Here’s how:

Talk about your feelings and offload emotional baggage.

Take regular breaks from social media.

Take time to reflect, meditate and journal.

Keep active throughout the day and eat well.

Watch light-hearted shows/movies and take your mind off the news.

Ask for help when you need it ― vulnerability is not a weakness.

Some resources if you need some help:

How To Support Others

As a trained Mental Health First Aider in the workplace, I recognize the impact that systemic racism can have on a person’s well-being and the repercussions it can have if not addressed. Here is what white people or non-Black people of color can do to help from today:

Listen:

Actively listen to the experiences that Black people face.

Employ non-judgmental listening skills and do not engage in racial gaslighting while doing so.

Discuss racism even if it’s awkward for you. It’s a privilege to learn about racism, rather than experience it on a daily basis.

Ask questions and engage in the conversation.

Donate if you’re able:

Black Minds Matter is hoping to raise £300,000 to connect Black people in the UK to Black therapists. Help it surpass its goal.

Black Girls Camping Trip creates retreats for Black women in the UK and while it has met its crowdfunding target, it is still open for donations.

Black Lives Matter (UK) is a fundraiser organized by Black activists and organizers from the UK to support Black communities in the UK.

Most importantly, do the work:

Diversify your circle and get to know more people outside of your own race.

Reach out to a friend who you know might be affected by recent protests.

If you have Black co-workers, check in on them.

Challenge your own beliefs, prejudice and unconscious biases.

Take charge of your own learning and be an active citizen of the world.

Continue to re-educate yourself and share your knowledge with members of your own household, family, and friends.

Use your talents, whether than be writing, speaking, filming or other creative endeavours, to raise awareness.

Finally, if you’re white, use your white privilege to always speak up when you witness an injustice in this world ― don’t be neutral.