A radio host in England died during his show.

Tim Gough, 55, suffered a suspected fatal heart attack during the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast slot on Monday.

The music being played on the station stopped suddenly and the station went off the air for several minutes, reported the BBC.

Gough was broadcasting remotely from a studio at his home, which is some 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich, southeast England, reported ITV News.

On Twitter, the station confirmed Gough’s death.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum,” it wrote. “Tim was doing what he loved.”

James Hazell, the owner of the radio station, said veteran DJ Gough had recently returned to radio following his retirement after a decadeslong career on the airwaves.