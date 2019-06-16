Several Ragú Sauces Recalled For Possible Plastic Fragment Contamination

Mizkan America Inc. is recalling several jars of its Ragú pasta sauce over concerns they may contain plastic fragments.

In an announcement made Saturday, the company said the voluntary action was being taken “out of an abundance of caution” and that it is working with grocery stores to have the items taken off the shelves. So far, there have been no reports of consumer complaints or injuries.

Here is a list of the recalled products:

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 ounces (Best by: June 6, 2020)

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces (Best by: June 5, 2020)

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounces (Best by: June 6, 2020)

Old World Style Traditional, 66 ounces (Best by: June 4, 2020)

Old World Style Meat, 66 ounces (Best by: June 5, 2020)

All customers affected by the recall have been alerted, Mizkan America said. It is also asking shoppers to check their pantries and refrigerators to ensure they’ve discarded any of the above sauces.

“These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control,” the company said. “However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases/products are subject to this voluntary recall.”

Anyone who has bought the recalled products can receive a replacement by calling Mizkan America’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.