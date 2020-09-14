Raheem Mostert Just Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player In 3 Seasons

The San Francisco 49ers lost the game, but Raheem Mostert may have just won the title of fastest man in the NFL.

The running back was clocked at 22.73 miles an hour during a 76-yard touchdown play, according to Next Gen Stats. That makes him the swiftest ball carrier over the past three seasons.

Video of Mostert turning the short pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into a sprint to the end zone shows the former Big 10 100- and 200-meter champion leaving Arizona Cardinals players in his wake.

Olympic sprint great Usain Bolt has run nearly 28 mph, but that’s without a helmet, pads and a ball in his hand.

Though Mostert won the race, the 49ers lost the game, 24-20.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reached a top speed of 22.73 MPH on his 76-yard TD reception, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier over the last three seasons (since 2018).#ARIvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Kj2yABObNR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!