What's Hot

Lily Collins Details Emotionally Abusive Relationship With Misogynistic Ex-Boyfriend

Melanie Lynskey Slams 'Top Model' Winner For Body-Shaming 'Last Of Us' Comment

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Called Out For 'Petty' Reaction To LeBron James' Record

Harrison Ford Reveals The 2 Unexpected Words He Wants On His Tombstone

Elena Fanchini, Italian World Cup Skier, Dead At 37

Tucker Carlson Goes To A Dark Place In Weird New Attack On Democrats

‘Daily Show’ Guest Chelsea Handler Is ‘Sexually Attracted’ To This GOP Lawmaker

Seth Meyers Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Long Island Dance Mom' Meltdown

NewsNation Reporter Arrested At Ohio Governor's Press Conference

Conservatives Say They Love America. So Why Are They So Scared Of Its History?

U.S. Says Chinese Military Behind Vast Aerial Spy Program

Congresswoman Assaulted In Her D.C. Apartment Building

U.S. Newssan quentinEar Hustle

'Ear Hustle' Podcast Co-Host Released From San Quentin Prison

Rahsaan “New York” Thomas had his sentence commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom one year ago.
AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-host of “Ear Hustle,” the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast produced behind bars, was released from San Quentin State Prison on Wednesday, a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted his sentence.

Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, 52, left the lockup near San Francisco and was greeted by his fellow podcast co-hosts Walter “Earlonne” Woods, who was freed in 2019, and Nigel Poor.

“We’re thrilled to welcome him home,” the podcast posted on its Twitter feed, along with photos of Thomas.

Thomas’ sentence was commuted by Newsom in Jan. 2022 and the state parole board granted his release on parole in August.

“While in prison, Mr. Thomas has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation,” Newsom wrote in the commutation.

Thomas was serving a 55 1/2 years-to-life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in 2000 and related charges after he fatally shot one victim and injured another during a drug deal. A Los Angeles County jury rejected his self-defense claim that he fatally shot a man who was trying to rob him.

Since 2019, Thomas has been a co-producer and co-host of “Ear Hustle”— named after prison slang for eavesdropping. He was also a regular contributor to the San Quentin News, along with publications outside prison walls. He served as chairman of the Society of Professional Journalists’ San Quentin satellite chapter and worked with several criminal justice reform groups.

Former governor Jerry Brown in 2018 commuted the sentence of Woods, the podcast’s co-creator, leading to his release. Woods continues to work on the outside as a full-time producer and co-host for the podcast.

“Ear Hustle,” which began in 2017, bills itself as “the first podcast created and produced in prison, featuring stories of the daily realities of life inside California’s San Quentin State Prison, shared by those living it.”

Related

san quentinEar Hustle
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community