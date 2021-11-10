Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was formally charged Wednesday with four felonies and one misdemeanor following a car crash that left a woman and her dog dead.

Ruggs, 22, who is out of jail after paying a $150,000 bail, was formally charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence causing death, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Ruggs did not appear for his arraignment in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday to hear his charges but was represented by his lawyers. Ruggs did not enter a plea.

The formal charges come just over a week after police say the football player crashed his Chevrolet Corvette in the back of a Toyota RAV4 while driving 156 miles per hour. Tina Tintor, 23, was killed in the crash along with her golden retriever dog. Prosecutors said Ruggs had a .161 blood alcohol content, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Video posted to TMZ immediately after the crash shows Ruggs sitting on the highway as his female passenger comforts him. In the distance, the Toyota RAV4 that Tintor was driving and that Ruggs allegedly hit is seen engulfed in flames.