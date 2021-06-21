Raiders’ Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Come Out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced Monday that he’s gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to come out.
“What’s up people, I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” Nassib said in an Instagram post. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”
The 28-year-old is entering his sixth NFL season, and his second with the Raiders, according to SB Nation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
