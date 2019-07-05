MEDIA

Trump Gets Soaked By Twitter Jokes As Rains Drench His 4th Of July Party

Twitter critics rally around some laughs under the #RainOnTrumpsParade hashtag.

Supporters at President Donald Trump’s much-hyped celebration outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday got to soak up more than just the Independence Day atmosphere. 

They got soaked literally by rain in the hours before the “Salute to America” event. 

The president’s critics enjoyed some schadenfreude, celebrating the weather under the umbrella of the #RainOnTrumpsParade hashtag, which trended on Twitter, as well as other hashtags: 

