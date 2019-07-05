Trump Gets Soaked By Twitter Jokes As Rains Drench His 4th Of July Party

Supporters at President Donald Trump’s much-hyped celebration outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday got to soak up more than just the Independence Day atmosphere.
They got soaked literally by rain in the hours before the “Salute to America” event.
The president’s critics enjoyed some schadenfreude, celebrating the weather under the umbrella of the #RainOnTrumpsParade hashtag, which trended on Twitter, as well as other hashtags:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
World Independence Days