Several U.S. Embassies, Diplomats Defy Trump Policy Against Flying Rainbow Pride Flags

Several American embassies and diplomats are defying the policy and the spirit of the Trump administration’s reported prohibition against flying rainbow colors from embassies in honor of June’s LGBTQ Pride Month.

Some embassies are simply ignoring the State Department position, while others are using more creative techniques to boldly display their support for the LGBTQ community.

NBC News was the first to report Saturday that the State Department was denying all requests to fly the flag from embassy flagpoles.

The New Delhi mission now instead decorated with rainbow-colored lights, reported The Washington Post, which noted that flags are still allowed inside embassies.

American officials are also making clear that they support the LGBTQ community in other ways. U.S. diplomats in Jerusalem have tweeted photos of themselves at the local March for Pride and Tolerance. The Jerusalem Post reported that the embassy “sent a delegation to the parade to show support.” Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry posed with staff members holding a huge “Pride ’19” message.

Today, along with the U.S. Mission in Nepal community, I join people around the world in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, & Intersex #PrideMonth, and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to defending human rights for all. #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/5awKWtcP80 — Ambassador Randy Berry (@USAmbNepal) June 1, 2019

U.S. missions in Seoul, South Korea as well as in Chennai, India, Santiago, Chile and Vienna all appear to be flying the flag. Chennai posted a video of the flag raising and a supportive Pride message.

Ironically, the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai posted an educational video to the world explaining LGBTQ rights in America, which noted that the struggle continues.

One diplomat called the displays of support a “Category 1 insurrection,” the Post reported.

Under the Obama administration, and even the first years of Trump’s term, flying the Pride flag from U.S. embassy flagpoles has been routine. The Obama administration directed agencies involved with foreign policy to promote LGBTQ rights, according to the Post.

President Donald Trump in May hailed Pride Month and portrayed himself as a friend to the LGBTQ community. His administration has banned trans people from serving in the military, is allowing agencies to block members of the LGBTQ from being foster parents, and is backing some homeless centers’ ban on trans individuals. He also chose Mike Pence to be his vice president and Mike Pompeo as his secretary of state. Both have with notable anti-LGBTQ attitudes.