Newly-Minted Rainbow Coin Honoring LGBTQ Pride Is A Thing Of Beauty

A colorful new coin has been minted to mark the 50th anniversary of the LGBTQ Pride movement in the United Kingdom.

London artist Dominique Holmes designed the 50 pence piece, which was a collaboration between the UK’s Royal Mint and the Pride in London group.

The colors of the Pride flag feature alongside Pride in London’s values: Protest; Visibility; Unity; and Equality.

The transgender community is represented via white, pink and blue stripes. Queer people of color are honored with black and brown ones.

The coins will not be introduced into general circulation but will be available to buy online.

Royal Mint

“It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand ... will be on an actual coin, opposite the Queen,” said Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London.

