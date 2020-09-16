Rainn Wilson Reveals How Dwight Schrute Would've Responded To The Pandemic

Actor Rainn Wilson has a pretty good idea of what Dwight Schrute, the character he played on the U.S. version of “The Office,” would have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” Wilson told host James Corden that Dwight would have been all over the ridiculous conspiracy theories about COVID-19 — and he would’ve also tried to develop his own vaccine and experiment on unsuspecting colleagues, too.

“Dwight during a pandemic would be fantastic,” Wilson said. “You’ve got Dwight fighting the pandemic, you’ve got Dwight building his own vaccine, his own antibodies, maybe doing secret tests on people in the office.”

“Conspiracy theories, he’d be all over the place,” the actor added. “He’d be all in on 5G cell towers and Hillary Clinton, anything you can possibly imagine. He would be all in on the conspiracy theories.”

Check out the full interview here:

