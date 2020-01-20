Parenting

30 Funny Parenting Tweets From Rainn Wilson

The "Office" actor and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, have a teenage son named Walter.

Like many parents, Rainn Wilson is a fan of tweeting the hilarious parts of life with his kid.

The actor and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, have a teenage son named Walter. Over the years, Wilson, star of “The Office,” has shared funny quotes, anecdotes and jokes about parenting Walter.

In honor of his Jan. 20 birthday, we’ve rounded up 30 funny parenting tweets from Wilson.

TwitterParenting celebrity birthdaysrainn wilsonHoliday Reinhorn