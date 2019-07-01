Rainn Wilson celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with his wife this weekend — and sorry to burst your bubble “Office” fans, but the lucky lady’s name is not Angela Martin.

Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on the NBC comedy, shared some adorable throwback photos of him and his long-time partner, fiction writer Holiday Reinhorn, on social media on Sunday.

“Today is the 24th wedding anniversary of me and the love of my life, Holiday Reinhorn,” Wilson captioned the photos. “She is a radiant, beautiful, strange Danish flower and I am beyond grateful to be with her on our weird, poetic journey.”

The couple first met in an acting class at the University of Washington in the mid-1980s; they began their relationship a few years later and eventually tied the knot on June 30, 1995, on Washington’s Kalama River.

The nuptials were unconventional: The bride arrived at the ceremony on a raft filled with flowers, the couple built a fire so guests could throw in pieces of paper containing well wishes and they ended the evening by jumping into the river.

“It was a pretty glorious event and looking back on it, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Wilson wrote in his 2016 memoir The Bassoon King. “It was a bizarre and profound expression of our love. And a hell of a lot of fun.”

Wilson and Reinhorn, parents of a teenage son named Walter, are co-founders of the Lide Foundation, a nonprofit that supports arts education for girls in Haiti. Outside of their charitable work, the couple has enjoyed helping each other in their creative endeavors.

“I edit all her stories. She helps me on all of my auditions. We have a very collaborative relationship,” Wilson told The Seattle Times back in 2006. “I’m a good actor and OK writer, and she’s an OK actor and good writer.”

Wilson said Reinhorn believed in his acting talents long before his TV and film career took off.

“She believed in me more than I ever believed in me,” Wilson told Elle in 2008. “She was studying astrology back then and was so excited when her teacher looked at my chart and said, ‘He’s going to have a huge career in TV and film.’ At that point I was doing catering and driving a moving truck. I was like, ‘Sure I am. Right after I move this futon up four flights of stairs and serve this tray of steak tartare.’ But she was always convinced.”