Raised Plant Stands Under $50 For The Proud Plant Parent

We even found plant stands for multiple plants

You finally figured out how to keep your plants alive, now you just have to wait for them to grow and transform your home into the lush oasis you’ve been dreaming of. There are just two problems: Plants can take forever to grow, and finding a place to put them all is a struggle.

If you’re impatiently waiting for your plants to reach new heights and fill up your space, placing them on a plant stand is an easy way to make them appear taller, keep your floors free of water or debris and create space for, you guessed it, more plants. There are a lot of plant stands out there that double as decor, ranging from midcentury modern plant stands to minimalist styles that can hold multiple plants.

Plants make people happy. You probably worked hard to keep those suckers alive, so you might as well show them off. We’ve rounded up plant stands you can buy for less than $50 ― perfect for any plant parent. Take a look below, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
Mkono Plant Stand
Find it for $15 on Amazon
2
Stoneware Planter With Stand Orange/Gold - Project 62
Target
Find it for $25 at Target
3
Skye Rattan Stool
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $40 on Urban Outfitters
4
Solid Brass Plant Stand
Find it starting at $12 on Terrain
5
SATSUMAS Plant stand
IKEA
Find it for $30 at IKEA
6
Follett Tripod Plant Stand
Wayfair
Find it for $65 on Amazon
7
Tapered Ivory Planter With Gold Stand
World Market
Find it for $45 on Amazon
8
Terwilliger Zigzag Pallet Multi-Tiered Plant Stand
Find it for $39 on Wayfair
9
KRYDDPEPPAR Plant stand
IKEA
Find it for $20 at IKEA
10
VILDAPEL Plant stand
IKEA
Find it for $15 at IKEA
11
3-Tier Metal Planter Stand Black - Project 62
Target
Find it for $50 at Target
12
Adjustable Modern Indoor Plant Holder
Amazon
Find it for $30 on Amazon

