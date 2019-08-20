HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

You finally figured out how to keep your plants alive, now you just have to wait for them to grow and transform your home into the lush oasis you’ve been dreaming of. There are just two problems: Plants can take forever to grow, and finding a place to put them all is a struggle.

Westend61 via Getty Images We found raised plant stands less than $50 for the proud plant parent.

If you’re impatiently waiting for your plants to reach new heights and fill up your space, placing them on a plant stand is an easy way to make them appear taller, keep your floors free of water or debris and create space for, you guessed it, more plants. There are a lot of plant stands out there that double as decor, ranging from midcentury modern plant stands to minimalist styles that can hold multiple plants.

Plants make people happy. You probably worked hard to keep those suckers alive, so you might as well show them off. We’ve rounded up plant stands you can buy for less than $50 ― perfect for any plant parent. Take a look below, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look: