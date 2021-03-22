Democratic Senators Plot Path Forward On Raising Minimum Wage

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, which has not been increased in more than a decade. Sanders’ amendment would also have eliminated the tipped minimum age, which allows employers to pay a lower base wage as long as the workers receive gratuities. The tipped minimum wage is currently $2.13 per hour.

The prospect for raising the minimum wage will ultimately depend on bipartisan cooperation, as well as a unified Democratic caucus.

Manchin, in particular, has said he wants a more narrow increase to $11 an hour over the next two years in order to shield business owners. He’s been trying to convince Republicans to back his proposal, handing out cards detailing his plan to GOP senators including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has also expressed an interest in raising the federal minimum wage.

“I personally support an increase in the minimum wage ― not to $15 ― but I think we need one,” she said last month.