Cincinnati Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted After Reported Flood Of Complaints

A Cincinnati-area venue has booted a scheduled rally featuring far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) following a surge of complaints, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Saturday.

Greene was promoted as a “special guest” at a gathering Sunday with Ohio Senate candidate and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance. The controversial lawmaker has endorsed Vance in his bid for the Republican nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

But the event was ejected from the Landing Event Center in suburban Loveland, Ohio, after a storm of complaints, venue general manager Jodi Taylor told the newspaper. Taylor said she had no idea the event would include Greene — and Vance was instructed to find another location.

“We just chose to respect it was a very emotional topic,” Taylor told the Enquirer. “People are passionate about what they believe. We were wrapping our heads around what was going on. We didn’t know there would be a guest.”

The Landing Event Center posted a politically neutral statement on Facebook, announcing the relocation of the event “due to tremendous interest,” and adding: “We appreciate everyone’s interest and concerns.” Taylor explained to the Enquirer: “It doesn’t matter what we do; we have both sides upset.”

Vance’s campaign claimed in a statement to the newspaper that the event was moved to the Cincinnati Marriott Northeast in Mason due to a large number of RSVPs.

Greene foes are now organizing against the event in Mason.

The dust-up follows an awkward call-in show on a Georgia cable access station earlier this week when several people let Greene have it. One participant called Greene an “embarrassment to the state of Georgia” — and that was just the start.

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/oLDU3Ej34n — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2022

MTG gets dressed down by one of her constituents. Very cathartic. pic.twitter.com/EJozpGrrGy — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 27, 2022