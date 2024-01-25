Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) on Wednesday suggested he had no problem with the derogatory nicknames that Donald Trump gives his opponents and perceived enemies.
They are “actually funny,” Norman told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
Norman also said he liked Trump “as a person” and loved his policies.
But the South Carolina Republican said Trump had crossed the line attacking his Republican presidential primary rival Nikki Haley in his New Hampshire GOP primary victory speech.
Trump in his address falsely claimed Haley had declared herself the winner and criticized her outfit. He also mocked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), his former rival who’d joined him on stage, for being appointed by Haley to his Senate seat.
Norman, who has endorsed Haley, said he didn’t understand why the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted Trump had done such a thing.
It was “a little bit more cutting and it really surprised me, really,” he claimed to Collins. “I mean, to make fun of someone’s dress and the way Tim Scott, he must hate Nikki, I didn’t understand that. But Donald Trump has been successful, he can say what he wants and we’re not going to change him, I’ll tell you that.”
Norman also doubled down on his only regret about urging the Trump White House to declare martial law in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that he incorrectly spelled it as “Marshall Law” in a text to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
