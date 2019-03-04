Ralph Northam Is Still In Office A Month After Racist Yearbook Photo Scandal

“That same year [as the yearbook’s release] I did participate in a dance contest ... in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume,” Northam told reporters.

The governor insisted then and has continued to say that he would not step down from office, despite numerous urgings to do so, including from the Democratic Party of Virginia.

In a statement on Feb. 2, Virginia Democrats said Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax (D) should take over for Northam to “heal Virginia’s wounds and move us forward.”

But then, with the new attention focused on Fairfax ― who is black and has been viewed as a rising political star ― two allegations of sexual assault against the lieutenant governor came out, adding more complexity to the situation.

Fairfax has denied the allegations and is also still in office.

Attorney General Mark Herring, the next in line after Fairfax, also admitted to wearing blackface in his youth after Northam’s yearbook page came to light.

Virginia’s first lady, Pam Northam, came under fire last month after she handed cotton to several black children who were part of a student group visiting the governor’s mansion and asked them to think about what it was like to be enslaved.