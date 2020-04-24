Naz Ali inadvertently made someone cry this week. The owner of Fredericton restaurant Caribbean Flavas had offered a front-line worker a sandwich.

“We haven’t eaten anything all morning,” they told him, sobbing. “We’ve been working non-stop.”

Tears flowed again when he dropped off lunch for an international student. As an immigrant, he could relate to the young newcomer.

“Just like I was, you are alone [in Canada]. But you’re part of our family now,” Ali told him.

The restaurateur will be replicating his acts of kindness every day for the rest of Ramadan, as part of the month’s charitable responsibilities.

Mike Slaughter via Getty Images The usually packed mosques will be empty, including the popular Toronto Jami Mosque, in keeping with the national bans on large gatherings.

So how can observant Canadians practice their customs as faithfully as possible? When it comes down to it, many will need to make personal choices based on what options are available to them and what means they can access.

Muslim Canadians shared with HuffPost Canada what’s changed for them for Ramadan in 2020:

Still OK to fast, iftar and suhoor go virtual

The consensus among all Muslim Canadians interviewed and Canadian Muslim organizations was that fasting rules are unchanged: Anyone able and willing to abstain from food and drink, should. In a guidance report, the World Health Organization notes that fasting for Ramadan won’t increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 and encourages healthy observant Muslims to do so.

Keywords being able and willing: Fasting every day isn’t possible for those who may be risking their health because of illness or pre-existing conditions, says dietician Sana Motlekar. This includes those who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as diabetics, the immunocompromised, pregnant Canadians, or the elderly.

Fasters who eat suhoor, the meal before dawn, and iftar, the evening meal, may deeply miss this communal aspect of Ramadan. Eating with family members or anyone they are sheltering in place with can be comforting. For those home alone, many organizations like the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada are hosting virtual iftar dinners to recreate the warmth of gathering together.

In light of #COVID-19, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada has launched the National #VirtualRamadan Campaign to allow Canadians an opportunity to experience #Ramadan while #SocialDistancing.

Sign up on https://t.co/68q23tKVZY & share your experience by using #VirtualRamadan pic.twitter.com/ucc8RB6x9i — Virtual Ramadan (@VirtualRamadan) April 20, 2020

Some services are streaming, others ask to pray only with others in home

Scholars and imams may be divided on whether special prayer services like taraweeh should be go live online, depending on how they interpret religious law. Neither the Muslim Association of Canada’s chapters nor the Islamic Society of North America Canada (ISNA Canada) will be streaming them. The Canadian Council of Imans states that it views any prayer with an Imam via online streaming as invalid. However, virtual sermons are OK.

Mohd Samsul Mohd Said via Getty Images In non-pandemic times, taraweeh and other prayers often lead to an uptick in mosque attendance.

The reason: Chihab Kaab, chair of the board and acting executive director of ISNA Canada, says prayers like taraweeh were originally supposed to be an individual practice. However, over time it became tradition for communities to pray it in mosques to keep morale up.

“All our [virtual] programs are done during the day, until the time to break fast. At sunset, we’ll leave enough time for our communities to do their own prayers,” he told HuffPost Canada.

Other organizations, such as the Islamic Institute of Toronto, suggest that live prayer services are OK as a “temporary measure.” A Canadian may wish to check with their local mosque or go-to Islamic online resource regarding best practices on offering taraweeh at home.

Giving zakat can be done online or with acts of kindness

While fasting may be a major feature of Ramadan, so too is giving back. Ali’s free meals for front-line workers and hungry students, as well as those in need, are driven by zakat ― one of the pillars of Islam, it calls on Muslims to make charitable contributions to those less fortunate.

Alms-giving ramps up during Ramadan, which is why Ali has plans to deliver to as many locals as he can. He hopes organizations who are able to pitch in with their efforts do so.

“You’ve still got to fast, you’ve still got to give zakat. You’ve just got to figure out other ways of doing it,” he said.

Reyhana Patel, head of external relations at Islamic Relief Canada, agrees. She notes that registered charities like IRC are accepting online donations, which can fulfill religious duties. Their organization does relief and poverty reduction work in 40 countries, as well as in Canada. At home, they’re helping mosques with their fundraising, distributing hygiene kits to vulnerable Canadians, and supporting food banks.

Islamic Relief Canada A volunteer from Islamic Relief Canada readies donations of soap and deoderant for those in need.

“In the past, people tend to give for international [causes] rather than locally,” she told HuffPost Canada. “This year, people might consider giving back to those struggling here at home because of COVID-19.”

Farina Siddiqui and her Mississauga, Ont. family has gotten creative with kindness, by making a “table of sharing.” On their front lawn, they place free food and kitchen ingredients for anyone who needs, no questions asked.

Farina Siddiqui Farina Siddiqui's "table of sharing" has given pantry staples like cooking oil, sugar, pasta sauce, and beans.

“At this time of need, where most of us are struggling with wage loss, poverty and insecurity, Ramadan brings hope for people,” she said.

Siddiqui says their table’s been emptied a few times so far, with generous additions from other neighbours.

Community is still active

Mosques and Islamic centres are often community hubs for all ages, with many providing children’s programming and day activities for seniors. In the absence of physical community, organizations are helping bridge Muslim Canadians to each other, while deepening understandings of religious teachings. Here are a few examples:

What non-Muslim Canadians should keep mind

Torontonian Fahmida Kamali created a resource for non-Muslims about Ramadan, which includes frequently asked questions (which includes the common “Not even water?” query). It asks individuals to ask Muslims in their lives about how they observe before assuming, as well as facilitate accommodations if needed: scheduling changes for an employee to match their energy levels, for example, or changing the Zoom group meal so it coincides with iftar may be appreciated.

My #Ramadan slides have existed for four years without requiring changes -- this year, I had to make updates. See them here: https://t.co/eAGZD2kQnm



If you have power, advocate for making changes in work schedules/accommodations this time of year for your team members/staff. — Fahmida [fuh-me-duh] Kamali (@fahmidakamali) April 22, 2020

Siddiqui notes that more than just one group of Canadians benefits from the good deeds done during the holy month.

“Ramadan is a blessing for all and not just Muslims. Charity during Ramadan serves the poor, hungry, homeless, orphans, abused,” Siddiqui said. “It sends a message of hope and this year will not be different, God willing.”

