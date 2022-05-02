Home & Living
MoviesNetflixRambo

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Rambo: Last Blood'

A new Polish erotic thriller and a Marilyn Monroe documentary are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Rambo: Last Blood” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fifth installment in the “Rambo” franchise, this 2019 action movie joined Netflix on Sunday and quickly zoomed to the top of the trending list. The fourth installment, “Rambo,” also hit the streaming service on the same day and is currently ranked at No. 5, so clearly, Sylvester Stallone has fans in the Netflix-verse.

In second place is “365 Days: This Day,” a Polish erotic thriller that was released on April 27. A sequel to 2020′s “365 Days,” the film is an adaptation of the second novel in Blanka Lipińska’s “Fifty Shades of Grey”-esque trilogy.

"Rambo: Last Blood" on Netflix.
Lionsgate
"Rambo: Last Blood" on Netflix.

A new Spanish comedy is also trending on the platform. “Honeymoon with My Mother” tells the story of a man who is dumped at the altar and ends up going on his prepaid honeymoon with his mother, at her insistence.

Other interesting films in the ranking include the new documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” and”Silverton Siege,” a South African thriller about anti-apartheid freedom fighters.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “How It Ends” (Netflix)

9. “Honeymoon with My Mother” (Netflix)

8. “Silverton Siege” (Netflix)

7. “Kung Fu Panda 3”

6. “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (Netflix)

5. “Rambo”

4. “The Gentlemen”

3. “War of the Worlds”

2. “365 Days: This Day” (Netflix)

1. “Rambo: Last Blood”

Popular in the Community

MoviesNetflixRambo

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

It’s Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

The One Big Lie About Where You Go To College

Work/Life

These ’11 Promises From A Manager’ Are Every Employee’s Dream

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Gloriously Delicious Recipes From Instagram In April

Wellness

Should You Use Paxlovid If You Have Asymptomatic COVID?

Shopping

My Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure Is This Brand You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Home & Living

This Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Most Charming Places To Stay In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Shopping

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts You Can Get At Target

Shopping

11 Spring Gardening Essentials To Get Now Before It’s Too Late

Shopping

25 Beauty Products You'll Want For All Of Those Spring Weddings On Your Calendar

Shopping

36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By

Shopping

If You Love Color, These 18 Nonwhite Wedding Dresses Will Have You Saying *I Do*

Wellness

The Truth About IVF And Menopause

Shopping

Your Search For The Perfect White T-Shirt Is Over

Wellness

7 Sneaky Signs Of Testicular Cancer

Shopping

The Best Women's Trench Coats At Every Price Point

Parenting

This Royal Family Member's Name Is Surprisingly Getting More Popular

Parenting

Help! I Don't Like My Kid's Friend

Food & Drink

The Best Airport Snacks To Pack Ahead Of Time, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

36 Products To Organize The Clutter In Every Room In Your Home

Shopping

The Surprising '80s Workout Trend I'll Be Wearing All Summer

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Boston

Shopping

The Comfortable Slides That You're About To See Everywhere Are Only $24

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here's How To Gain It Back.

Food & Drink

The Potato Chip I Can't Resist: True Confessions From Food Professionals

Style & Beauty

4 TikTok Beauty Influencers Reveal How Much Money They Make

Shopping

Bartenders Spill The Unlikely Splurge Your Home Bar Needs

Relationships

Can't Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Travel

The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selling Sunset'

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age