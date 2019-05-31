'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Puts Enemies In Crosshairs

By bow, gun or cleaver, Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo is still getting it done.

The Vietnam vet wields all kinds of weapons to fight back in a “Rambo: Last Blood” trailer that dropped Thursday.

“I’ve lived in a world of death,” Rambo says in one of the great understatements in action hero history.

The preview shows a glimpse of Rambo’s maybe-peaceful life on a ranch, but it doesn’t stay that way when a Mexican drug cartel kidnaps the daughter of a friend.

Stallone turns 73 in July. Expect his character’s experience to come in handy to subdue these baddies.

Stallone’s Rambo debuted in 1982′s “First Blood,” and later headlined 1985’s “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” 1988’s “Rambo III” and 2008’s “Rambo.” Nearly $728 million later at the box office, he’s back to dispense more lethal justice.

Watch the trailer above. “Rambo: Last Blood” is scheduled to open on Sept. 20.