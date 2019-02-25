Rami Malek Falls Off Stage After Oscar Win, Rebounds Like A Champion

Rami Malek followed his “monumental moment” at the Oscars with an inglorious fall.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” star tumbled off the stage after accepting his Best Actor Oscar, attempting to hold onto the statuette as he plunged into the audience, outlets reported.

A paramedic examined him briefly and got a thank-you peck on the cheek from the star, according to Cosmopolitan.

Malek, who played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the rock biopic, appeared unhurt after the embarrassing, though off-camera moment. He was spotted at the Governor’s Ball popping bottles of champagne with “no outward sign of injury,” “Entertainment Tonight” noted.

Just moments before the spill, Malek accepted his award and declared: “This is a monumental moment.”

Now he might have a few bruises and briefly injured pride to go with it.