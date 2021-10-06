Rami Malek revealed that he once got a little personal during an encounter with the royals at an award show, leaving Kate Middleton a bit “taken aback” by his line of questioning.

The actor, who reunited with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at the “No Time to Die” premiere last week, spoke about the experience Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“They work so hard to get to know everybody,” Malek told Kimmel of meeting the royals. “Who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films, and you can see they’ve done their homework. I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’”

“I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?’” the actor said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcoming their third child, Prince Louis, in 2018. “I think she was taken aback.”

“She said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look,” Malek said, miming the duchess’s look. “But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors...”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William meets some of the cast, including Rami Malek, at the "No Time to Die" world premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28 in London.

Malek said he offered himself as a back-up babysitter for the duke and duchess’s children.

Kimmel pointed out that after Malek’s latest role as a Bond villain, he’d likely have some trouble landing a babysitting gig ― and with the royals, no less.

During an interview with E!’s “Daily Pop” this week, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star said that it looked like the royals enjoyed the latest installment of the Bond franchise.

“I sat right behind them in the royal box. I was watching Prince William’s reaction,” he continued. “You can see a lot from what someone’s body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got.”

Given Malek’s willingness to report back on the royals, he might find them a bit reticent to confide in him at the next premiere or award show.

