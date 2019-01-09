Rami Malek Watches Nicole Kidman Snub Him At Golden Globes And It's Too Much

There was no escape from reality Tuesday for “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek.

Visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the actor for the first time watched the viral moment of Nicole Kidman unwittingly snubbing him at the Golden Globes. He buried his face in embarrassment.

“I have not seen that,” he told host Kimmel.

Malek, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, then had to endure the slow-motion replay. As he reached the stage to jointly accept the award for best picture (drama), the actor reached out to presenter Kidman with open arms. He came up empty-handed as she turned away. He then briefly placed his hand on her back, and offstage she went.

“I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video,” Malek said. “So, I thought I could easily go up and say hi.”

He summed up the moment perfectly. “Very awkward.”

“I have a feeling this is haunting me on the internet.”