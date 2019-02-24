Rami Malek Wins Best Actor Oscar For 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Performance

“I’ve sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard,” Malek said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point.”

In addition to Malek’s win, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was also nominated for Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. The film also won two Golden Globes in January.