Rami Malek, Pete Davidson Spoof 'Squid Game' In Bloody County Music Video On 'SNL'

From hay bales to "red light, green light."
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Saturday Night Live” guest host Rami Malek and Pete Davidson twisted the grim Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into a languorous — and bloody — country music video in an odd homage to the hugely popular program.

The two begin in typical country duds and settings, sadly singing their woes and lack of cash. “Guess I gotta play the Squid Game,” they each croon.

Then things get creepy, but they stay nearly as relaxed, even while playing the deadly “red light, green light” game.

One of them wins, but not for long. He bets his earnings on the Jets. “So I’m back to the Squid Game. I’m terrible with money,” he sings.

Check out what happens in the clip above.

