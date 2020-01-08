AMERICA IN 2020: TSA Screens Ramy Youssef's Golden Globe Award

Ramy Youssef’s Golden Globes statuette was screened by the Transportation Security Administration at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, a move the actor suggested was down to him having a Muslim name.

Youseff picked up the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for Hulu comedy “Ramy” at Sunday’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

He documented the security tests an agent conducted on the award, just two days after his win, on Instagram:

Instagram / Ramy Youssef

Photographs and videos that the 28-year-old actor shared as Instagram stories showed his trophy, inside a box, being pushed through a scanner.

An agent then swabbed it. “Is that part of the test or what?” Youssef asked while laughing. “Did it pass?”

He later appeared to take a more serious tone when he wrote “the ‘random’ checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name.”

Youssef’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ramy Youssef with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy, for "Ramy" at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Youssef beat fellow nominees Paul Rudd, Ben Platt, Bill Hader and Michael Douglas to win the accolade for his role in the semi-autobiographical “Ramy,” which depicts his character’s life as the son of Egyptian immigrants growing up in New Jersey.

“I would like to thank my God, Allahu Akbar. Thank you God, this is thanks to God and Hulu,” he said during his acceptance speech, before acknowledging the majority of the stars in the audience had not seen his show.

“My mom also, by the way, was rooting for Michael Douglas,” Youssef joked. “Egyptians love Michael Douglas, I don’t know if you know this.”

Check out the clip here: