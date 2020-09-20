Ramy Youssef Reveals Deeply Sad Sight Emmy Nominees See After Losing

Ramy Youssef pulled back the curtain on one of the saddest, bleakest moments of the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The “Ramy” actor and writer, who was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, tweeted out a video of an Emmy presenter ― dressed in a full hazmat suit ― waving goodbye and leaving after Youssef lost out to fellow actor Dan Levy.

Many people were wondering if the awards show had indeed sent out a pandemic-ready presenter to every nominee’s home, and Youssef sadly answered the question in an instantly meme-able form.

“When you lose the emmy,” he tweeted.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

While Yousseff didn’t win the award, he did capture the hearts of all on Twitter.

The Emmys said pic.twitter.com/2xfTtLGLLC — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 21, 2020

Why is this so funny and weird at the same time — Jojo Catbagan (@joanacatbagan) September 21, 2020

This video deserves a short form Emmy. — ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) September 21, 2020

When your card declines at the emmys. — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) September 21, 2020

hahahaha holy shit that’s ice cold — jack (@jacktweets2) September 21, 2020

They waved and ran back to the running Kia. I'm dying — Chuck Grassley's Pidgin (@hautePJones) September 21, 2020

hahahaha what a memory to make — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) September 21, 2020

In January, Youssef won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. He joked that many in the audience probably thought he was an editor accepting the award.

“Look, I know you guys haven’t seen my show. Everyone’s like, ‘Is this an editor?’’’ he joked. “We made a very specific show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot to be recognized on this level.”

“My mom also, by the way, was rooting for Michael Douglas,” Youssef quipped. “Egyptians love Michael Douglas, I don’t know if you know this.”