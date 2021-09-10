GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s 'Super Weird' Gun Wall Stunt Gets Shot Down On Twitter

Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) latest attempt at bashing President Joe Biden backfired when a photo of himself staring pensively at a wall of guns was transformed into a meme.

Paul on Wednesday shared this picture of himself on Twitter, writing: “Just looking at all the guns @joebiden is going to try to ban…”

Just looking at all the guns @joebiden is going to try to ban… pic.twitter.com/RsBKCX1CVk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 8, 2021

Critics accused Paul of fearmongering over Biden’s bid to ban assault-style weapons, saying only a handful of the weapons on display would actually be prohibited.

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg slammed Paul’s message in its entirety, tweeting: “God forbid someone like the 19 year old who shot 34 of my classmates and administrators killing 17 not be able to get an AR-15.”

Comedians Michael Ian Black and Samantha Bee also chimed in:

Your underwear is riding up your butt. https://t.co/Hc2n8NY17P — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 9, 2021

Are those the same guns Obama took away? Oh that's right... https://t.co/3KuUD2xG42 — Bluepool (@BadgerStew) September 9, 2021

God forbid someone like the 19 year old who shot 34 of my classmates and administrators killing 17 not be able to get an AR-15. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 9, 2021

tfw ur doing everything in your power to become a meme https://t.co/HHO2fP3Z4V — Andrew Couts (@AndrewCouts) September 8, 2021

I'm just glad we can't see what's going on up front 😳😳 — JJ (@jnjandsix) September 9, 2021

Cool picture bro https://t.co/P2fMVDU2TS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 9, 2021

Do these idiots ever get tired of lying about culture war bullshit? Moderate gun regulations that will still leave hundreds of millions of guns in America is hardly a "ban" and of course Rand Paul knows that. https://t.co/ep00unGWWt — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) September 8, 2021

This looks like a Norman Glockwell painting https://t.co/7Nr52AlIX6 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 9, 2021

I'm just a guy standing in front of a gun asking it to love him. pic.twitter.com/85kzjUK1Il — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 10, 2021