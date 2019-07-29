Rand Paul Offers To Help Buy 'Ungrateful' Ilhan Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

She came here and we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got [schooling], she got healthcare, and then, lo and behold, she has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress, and she says we’re a terrible country? I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get.

And so — I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia, and I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years.

And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while. ... She might come back and appreciate America more.