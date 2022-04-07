Rand Paul Held Up Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate Vote, And Twitter Was Not Having It

The Senate may have confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, but no thanks to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Although Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote, the Kentucky Republican made his fellow senators wait over 15 minutes before the vote could be concluded, according to Politico.

Paul, who was inexplicably absent when the vote stood at 53-46, eventually showed up and voted against Jackson — from the cloakroom, because he wasn’t wearing a suit. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also voted without wearing a suit.

Many people weren’t surprised by Paul’s behavior. He also blocked an anti-lynching bill in 2020.

Twitter users had strong feelings about his lack of professionalism.

Rand Paul is missing. Has anyone checked Newsmax? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2022

Waiting on Sen. Rand Paul like…. pic.twitter.com/InSzojZKiT — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) April 7, 2022

The person who single handedly blocked the Emmett Till Anti Lynching Act is currently the only Senator that is holding up the confirmation of the first black woman to join the United States Supreme Court.



His name is Randal Howard Paul. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 7, 2022

they abolished the Supreme Court filibuster in 2017 but Rand Paul seems to have found a loophole — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 7, 2022

Rand Paul literally just stuck his arm through the door to gesture in the negative and then walked away. What a joke. https://t.co/cHJztQyJJO — Nick Fish (@nicholasrfish) April 7, 2022

Had Sen Rand Paul been there to vote in order, the vote to confirm Justice Jackson would have been lightening fast (by Senate standards): Just ~7 minutes.



But the Senate had to wait another 16 minutes for Rand Paul to show, and the vote ended up lasting over 24 minutes. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) April 7, 2022

What was up with Rand Paul not even bothering to come in and vote? Was it a dress code thing? 'oh, that was TODAY? shoot, I just wore this sweather, so I'll just thumbs down from the doorway' https://t.co/TwwLAZoMu7 — Janet Patton (@janetpattonhl) April 7, 2022

NBC's Yamiche Alcindor says Rand Paul's delayed vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson was "an unusual" and "unsettling development" that "remind[ed]" her of "conversations" with "Black woman who say they've had to navigate...hurdles...indignities in order to achieve what they want." pic.twitter.com/eUS246cGys — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 7, 2022

rand paul have a hair appointment or something? — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) April 7, 2022