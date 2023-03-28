What's Hot

PoliticsRand Paul

Rand Paul Staffer Suffers ‘Life-Threatening Injuries’ After Stabbing

Police arrested a suspect in the attack that occurred in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” after being stabbed in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement to ABC News on Monday. “I ask you to join Kelley (Paul’s wife) and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

Witnesses said the staffer, who has not been named, struggled with the suspect and was left “bleeding from the head,” reported The Hill.

D.C. Police announced Monday that Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Neal appeared in court on Monday. He remains held without bond.

Paul himself suffered broken ribs and bruises to his lungs after a neighbor attacked him at his Bowling Green, Kentucky, home in 2017 amid a dispute over their yards.

Reporter, HuffPost

