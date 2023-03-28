Rand Paul Staffer Suffers ‘Life-Threatening Injuries’ After Stabbing

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” after being stabbed in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement to ABC News on Monday. “I ask you to join Kelley (Paul’s wife) and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

Witnesses said the staffer, who has not been named, struggled with the suspect and was left “bleeding from the head,” reported The Hill.

D.C. Police announced Monday that Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Neal appeared in court on Monday. He remains held without bond.