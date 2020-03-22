Rand Paul Becomes First Senator Known To Contract Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday. He is the first senator known to have contracted the virus.

The Kentucky Republican is “feeling fine” and is in quarantine, according to a tweet sent from his account.

“He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” the tweet continued. “He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Paul’s office began operating remotely 10 days ago.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” said a second tweet sent from Paul’s account.

Paul is the third member of Congress known to have contracted the virus, which has infected more than 31,000 people in the U.S. and over 320,000 people worldwide. Two members of the House of Representatives ― Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) ― announced they had the virus last week.

It’s unclear how Paul was able to secure a test despite his lack of symptoms or known direct contact with an infected person. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked only those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus to seek a test.

Paul’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.