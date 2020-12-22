Sen. Rand Paul Dragged For Heartless Gripes About COVID-19 Relief

Sen. Rand Paul tried to position himself as a deficit hawk on Monday, but many Twitter users thought he came across more like a dodo.

The Kentucky Republican criticized the $892 billion coronavirus relief package and accused Congress of handing out “free money” that would add to the federal government’s national debt, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“This bill is free money for everyone,” Paul said during a speech on the Senate floor. “And yet, if free money were the answer, if money really grew on trees, why not give more free money? Why not give it out all the time?”

“Why stop at $600 a person?” he continued. “Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000? If we can print up money with impunity, why not do it?”

Sen. Rand Paul: "If free money were the answer, if money really grew on trees, why not give more free money? Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000?" pic.twitter.com/mBlQ69UQ1H — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020

Many Twitter users thought Paul’s political parsimoniousness was a bit hypocritical since he supported massive tax cuts that also added to the national debt while doing little to boost the economy.

And the mockery commenced.

That's funny. I didn't hear Sen. Paul worry about the deficit when he voted to give $1 trillion in tax breaks to the top 1% & large corporations. Yes. We should provide the working class with $2,000 a month during the pandemic like Canada did & repeal the tax breaks for the rich. https://t.co/NXN4Xeb48n — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 22, 2020

Rand Paul proudly voted for the 2017 GOP $1.7 TRILLION tax cut for billionaires & added $1 TRILLION to the annual deficit.



But protecting working Americans w/$600 is what makes him feel "robbed of his soul." https://t.co/sMoOhpdHua — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 22, 2020

Rand Paul voted for a tax cut for the rich that added $1,000,000,000,000 to the deficit. https://t.co/cagvOx9uGV — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) December 22, 2020

What a craven hypocrite you are. You had no problem giving away free money in the form of $1,700,000,000,000 trillion in tax breaks to the #ExtremeRich. Yet, you just can't seem to find yourself able to help those most affected by this #covid19 pandemic. https://t.co/w2Bhsr0Wga — Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) December 22, 2020

It’s a strange quirk of conservative economic theory that money lavished on wealthy people is always a just and wise investment, but a pittance grudgingly given to people who actually need it is an intolerable waste. https://t.co/NNlLzI5neI — Ron Charles (@RonCharles) December 22, 2020

Trump himself called for $2,000 checks to go out to every American. https://t.co/NUHOodKbrs — justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) December 22, 2020

It makes sense that Rand only comes up with good ideas ironically https://t.co/ucViPArTSR — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 22, 2020

