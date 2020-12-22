Sen. Rand Paul Dragged For Heartless Gripes About COVID-19 Relief

Sen. Rand Paul tried to position himself as a deficit hawk on Monday, but many Twitter users thought he came across more like a dodo.
The Kentucky Republican criticized the $892 billion coronavirus relief package and accused Congress of handing out “free money” that would add to the federal government’s national debt, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
“This bill is free money for everyone,” Paul said during a speech on the Senate floor. “And yet, if free money were the answer, if money really grew on trees, why not give more free money? Why not give it out all the time?”
“Why stop at $600 a person?” he continued. “Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000? If we can print up money with impunity, why not do it?”
Many Twitter users thought Paul’s political parsimoniousness was a bit hypocritical since he supported massive tax cuts that also added to the national debt while doing little to boost the economy.
And the mockery commenced.