Rand Paul Blasts Donald Trump For Endorsing 'Deep State' GOP Candidate

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday scolded Donald Trump for endorsing “the worst Deep State candidate” after the ex-president backed former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) in his U.S. senate bid.
On Truth Social, Trump bestowed his “complete and total endorsement”on Rogers.
On X, Paul pushed back hard against the judgment of the presumptive GOP nominee for president, attaching a reel of Rogers criticizing Trump.
“Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump,” Paul wrote. “You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?”
“If he’s good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liza Cheney for VP?” Paul added sarcastically.
Trump gushed over Rogers on Monday.
“Mike will work closely with me to enact our America First Policies,” Trump wrote. “He will tirelessly fight to Secure the Border, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military / Veteran Support, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!”
Rogers’ campaign messaging certainly seems aligned with Trump.
“America under Biden and his cronies is going in the wrong direction,” the former House Rep. said on his website. “Our border is wide open, our justice system is broken, and Biden’s bad policies are making everything more expensive.”
He thanked Trump for the endorsement on X.